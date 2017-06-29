‘Women Who Kill’ Trailer: Ingrid Jungermann Examines Female Serial Killers via True Crime Podcasts — Watch

The debut film by writer-director Ingrid Jungermann is the lesbian horror-comedy thriller that we didn’t know we needed.

“Hottest female serial killer ever? That’s a tough call.” Film festivals spanning from London to Los Angeles have been rocked by the newest rom-com-horror movie that is “Women Who Kill.”

The film follows two locally famous true crime podcasters who are obsessed with female serial killers and happen to be ex-girlfriends. Fairly early on we see that Morgan is a bit of a commitment-phobe, something that plays heavily into the storyline later on. Between conjugal visits to various female murderers and hours spent recording podcasts debating which executioner is the hottest of them all, Morgan meets a new love interest named Simone during a shift at a food co-op, and that’s when things take a turn for the peculiar.

Ingrid Jungermann (“F to 7th,” “The Slope,” “Lyle”) plays the role of lead actor, writer, and director in this noir romance thriller alongside Ann Carr (“Red Oaks,” “The Actress,” “F to 7th”) and Sheila Vand (“Argo,” “A Girl Walks Home Alone,” “XX”).

The film first premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival and was met with exemplary reviews. When asked about the film’s tough to categorize genre, Jungermann had this to say to EW:

“The overarching joke of the film is that it’s in the suspense or horror genre — because it’s actually just a queer romantic comedy. I grew up in Florida as a Jehovah’s Witness, so my introduction into romantic relationships included anxiety and guilt and dread and fear. The foundation of the movie is comedy with layers of suspense and horror. And we took the suspense very seriously, which underlined the film’s playfulness.”

“Women Who Kill” premieres in theaters on July 26. Watch the trailer below.

