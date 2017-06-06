‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Attached to Horror Project From Shudder

The project is one of several being developed by Shudder Originals, which debuts its first original movie, Rodney Ascher's documentary "Primal Screen," on June 8.

Horror streaming service Shudder is expanding into original content with Shudder Originals, a new banner with several projects in development, including one that has “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins attached to direct, THR reports. The project, “Riprore,” comes from a story written by Jenkins’ husband, Sam Sheridan. Here’s the official synopsis:

“[‘Riprore’] focuses on the heart of gangland Los Angeles, where a gruesome discovery sparks a frenetic homicide investigation, but underneath the surface lurks a darkness that leads to the end of days.” Sheridan is an author and former MMA fighter who previously wrote “A Fighter’s Heart” and “The Disaster Diaries.”

The first completed project from Shudder Originals, the horror documentary “Primal Screen” premieres on Thursday, June 8. Directed by Rodney Ascher (“Room 237,” “The Nightmare”), the film is a mashup of horror and documentary, and looks at the reasons why people are attracted to the things that scare them the most.

“‘Primal Screen’ is a gripping, unique horror documentary that’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen and we look forward to presenting it to our members as our first ‘Shudder Original,'” Owen Shiflett, vice president of development at Shudder, said in a statement. “Expanding into original programming is a natural progression for us, and we’re proud to further enhance Shudder’s offering by bringing our members the vision of emerging and established storytellers who are pushing limits within genre entertainment.”

The other projects in development at Shudder Originals include “Deadwax,” a series from writer Graham Reznick about the search for a vinyl record that kills anyone who listens to it; “The Blondes,” a series adapted from the Emily Schultz novel about a woman looking for her unborn child’s father in a world where blonde women are also monsters, and an untitled project from Arkasha Stevenson about a serial killer loosely based on Ted Bundy.

Check out the trailer for “Primal Screen” below.

