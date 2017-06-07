‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Has Not Signed On For a Sequel (Yet)

Warner Bros. and DC better get cracking if they want to lasso up their latest blockbuster-builder.

Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” may be a bonafide box office smash hit and a favorite of both critics and audiences alike, but Warner Bros. has yet to announce what seems like a wholly inevitable sequel. And Jenkins, the lauded director who helped bring the DCEU superheroine to the big screen after more then a decade of pitching the project to the studio, isn’t a sure thing either.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Jenkins is not officially signed on for a sequel yet, and “Warner Bros. will soon begin negotiations with Jenkins, who will have major leverage thanks to the movie’s historic opening weekend.”

READ MORE: ‘Wonder Woman’ Is the DC Universe’s Best Superhero Movie Yet, Proving the Future Is Very Much Female — Review

The outlet also shares that while star Gal Gadot has an option to return for “Wonder Woman 2,” thanks to her wide-ranging DCEU deal, Jenkins was only signed on for a single film, “a decision that could end up costing the studio millions of dollars if Jenkins’ reps drive a hard bargain for her to return.” THR also notes that one-picture deals are “said to be standard practice at Warner Bros. for directors taking on a big-budget studio film for the first time.”

Warner Bros.

Interestingly, THR’s report points to another reason why Warners was bullish on signing up Jenkins for more right out the gate: “Warners execs also may have been a bit unprepared for the level of success and acclaim ‘Wonder Woman’ has achieved…Some insiders say it was only in recent weeks that ‘Wonder Woman’ buzz began to grow on the Warners lot in Burbank, so the studio wanted to wait for the opening weekend results before initiating any negotiations.”

When we spoke to Jenkins before “Wonder Woman” hit theaters, her desire to continue working on the property was clear.

“I am absolutely in love with this group of people that I made this movie with and with Wonder Woman and her potential in the world,” Jenkins said. “It looks like an incredible opportunity to really have more fun with Wonder Woman, because she now exists at her full power – what a blast! – and simultaneously, really engage in the world as we know it. I’m absolutely delighted to get into that sort of thing.”

READ MORE: ‘Wonder Woman’ Makes History: How Patty Jenkins Lost the Chance to Direct One Big Superhero Movie and Landed a Better One

Per THR’s sources, the studio “intends to begin negotiations with Jenkins shortly (although the exact timing is unclear), and the filmmaker and her reps at CAA, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Tyerman will enjoy enormous leverage.” Get cracking, WB, and lasso that director now.

“Wonder Woman” is in theaters now.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.