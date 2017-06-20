‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Already Working On Sequel Script — Report

Though Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce a sequel to the smash hit (or Jenkins' involvement in it).

The seemingly inevitable — and very welcome — sequel to this summer’s smash hit “Wonder Woman” has yet to get the greenlight from Warner Bros. and DC, but the project appears to be inching ever-closer to official status. In a new interview with Variety, producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns (both of whom oversee the DC film universe for Warners) told the outlet that not only is the film already in development, but beloved director Patty Jenkins is already working on a script.

“Patty and I are writing the treatment right now,” Johns said. “The goal is to make another great ‘Wonder Woman’ film.” The producer and screenwriter (he’s penned films like “Green Lantern” and “Aquaman” for the expanding universe) also added that he “had a blast” working with Jenkins on the first film and that the pair already have a “cool idea” for the followup.

Variety also spoke with Warner Bros. Pictures President and CCO Toby Emmerich, who shared that the sequel is likely to be set in the past, just like the first film. “It will take place somewhere between 1917 and 2017,” Emmerich told the outlet somewhat coyly.

When we spoke to Jenkins before “Wonder Woman” hit theaters, her desire to continue working on the property was clear.

“I am absolutely in love with this group of people that I made this movie with and with Wonder Woman and her potential in the world,” Jenkins said. “It looks like an incredible opportunity to really have more fun with Wonder Woman, because she now exists at her full power – what a blast! – and simultaneously, really engage in the world as we know it. I’m absolutely delighted to get into that sort of thing.”

Still, as Variety notes that despite “these confirmations of her involvement, however, Warner Bros. Pictures has not yet announced if Jenkins will direct the next ‘Wonder Woman’ film.”

“Wonder Woman” is in theaters now.

