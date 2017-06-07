‘Wonder Woman’ Wins Big At the Golden Trailer Awards, ‘Baby Driver’ and ‘Dunkirk’ Also Recognized

Forget peak television, we're living in a time of peak trailers.

With so many movies and shrinking theater audiences, a great trailer can make a world of difference when it comes to drumming up hype for a film. Trailers have become so dynamic in the last two decades that they earned their own awards show.

The Golden Trailer Awards celebrated its 18th year this year, and Warner Bros.’ smash hit superhero movie of the summer, “Wonder Woman,” took home top prize for its trailer titled “What She Is.” “Wonder Woman” also won in the best fantasy/adventure category. A wonder, indeed.

“Manchester By The Sea” took home best indie trailer, and Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” won in the drama category. Edgar Wright’s “Baby Driver” trailer took home best action, while the much talked about trailer for new Line Cinema’s “IT” won best horror.

The Golden Trailer Awards were launched in 1999 by Evelyn Watters and Monica Brady as a way to recognize outstanding film and television marketing. “We recognize the teams that work countless hours to ignite excitement in movie fans all over the world and truly push this art form to the next level,” said Watters. Comedian Wayne Brady hosted the awards show, which took place last night in Beverly Hills.

The list of top winners is below.

Best Of Show

“Wonder Woman”

Warner Bros., Open Road Entertainment/ AV Squad

Best Opening Weekend

“Captain America: Civil War”

Disney/ Marvel

Best Action

“Baby Driver”

Sony Pictures Entertainment, Create Advertising London

Best Animation / Family

“The Lego Batman Movie”

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Rogue Planet

Best Comedy

“The House”

New Line Cinema, mOcean

Best Documentary

“I Am Not Your Negro”

Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

“Dunkirk”

Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Best Fantasy /Adventure

“Wonder Woman”

Warner Bros., Open Road Entertainment/ AV Squad

Best Horror

“IT”

New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones

Best Independent Trailer

“Manchester By The Sea”

Amazon Studios/ Roadside Attractions, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Music

“Logan”

20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet

Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster Trailer

“Atomic Blonde”

Universal/Focus, AV Squad

Best Teaser

“Blade Runner: 2049”

Warner Bros., Wild Card

Best Thriller

“A Cure for Wellness”

20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.

Golden Fleece

“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”

Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Most Original Trailer

“The Nice Guys”

Warner Bros, Big Picture

Trashiest Trailer

“Bad Santa 2”

Broad Green Pictures, mOcean

