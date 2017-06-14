Why ‘Wonder Woman’ Made Lynn Shelton Cry Over and Over Again

The director of "Your Sister's Sister" was a "puddle" of tears by the end credits.

Lynn Shelton sees almost every action-adventure film that Hollywood puts out, but they usually don’t make her cry. That changed with Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman.” In a guest column Shelton wrote for The Talkhouse entitled “The Particular Cathartic Ecstasy of Watching Wonder Woman,” the director of “Your Sister’s Sister” explained that she burst into tears at the first sight of the young Diana. Seeing her “fiercely determined little girl look” filling the frame of a superhero movie produced an emotion in Shelton she hadn’t felt before.

“As the screen revealed a warrior training ground, with no-holds-barred sparring taking place upon it, my tears flowed more copiously and I may have even gasped, as I realized that each and every one of the strong, athletic, capable bodies I was looking at belonged to women,” Shelton wrote.

The filmmaker also felt nostalgic upon seeing Robin Wright’s “bad-ass” General Antiope go head to head with Gal Gadot’s Diana, recalling a character Wright played 30 years ago. “I thought of the iconic damsel-in-distress role she’d played at the beginning of her career in ‘The Princess Bride,’ and I wept even harder,” Shelton wrote.

Though Shelton described “Wonder Woman” as a “pleasure to watch,” it involved repeated crying with only short breaks between tears. “Just as my sobbing was about to abate, some new scene (usually involving women fighting) would start it afresh,” Shelton wrote. “By the end credits, I was a spent puddle, exhausted from blubbering.”

