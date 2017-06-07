Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler Reuniting (Again) For Cheating Scandal Drama ‘Wrong Answer’

Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the screenplay for the true story adaptation, which will bring Coogler back to dramas after superhero blockbuster "Black Panther."

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler already have three movies under their belt — breakout debut “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” and the upcoming Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther” — and now they’re set to reunite for a fourth time on then big screen.

The duo will team up with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates for “Wrong Answer,” Deadline reports. The movie will be adapted from a 2014 The New Yorker article by Rachel Aviv about the systemic cheating scandal at an Atlanta high school that involved both students and teachers.

Jordan is set to star as Damany Lewis, a math teacher at Parks Middle School who helped his underprivileged students cheat to prevent the school from being closed. The resulting scandal was called the largest academic cheating scandal in U.S. history and led to 11 educators being convicted of racketeering.

The movie is being set up with Plan B producers Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. New Regency is financing the project. Both companies have had Oscar success together with “12 Years A Slave” and “The Big Short.” Coogler will direct from Coates’ adapted screenplay.

“Wrong Answers,” a passion project for both Coogler and Jordan, will find the director returning to the drama world after making the superhero blockbuster “Black Panther.” Coogler wrapped production on the Marvel movie earlier this year and it’s set for release February 16, 2018.

