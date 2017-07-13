2017 Emmy Nominations List: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Westworld’ Nominated for Best Drama Series

"Atlanta" and "Master of None" recognized for Best Comedy.

Depending on who you are, dreams came true or were dashed as the nominees for the 69th annual Emmy Awards were announced today. In the era when 500-plus shows compete for the attention of over 20,000 Academy voters, it’s a true achievement for these shows to receive the recognition they have this morning.

Important note: Both “Game of Thrones” and “Twin Peaks: The Return” will not appear amongst the nominees this year, as neither show will have aired enough episodes during the eligibility period to qualify. Watch out for 2018, though, when both series will be eligible.

The nominees for major categories including Best Drama Series, Best Comedy Series and Best Limited Series were announced live by Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore. Check out the list below, and prepare yourself for when the awards are announced on Sunday, September 17, with Stephen Colbert hosting, on CBS.

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K Brown, “This Is Us”

Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Shreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE

Carrie Coon, “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race”

“America Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“Rupaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

LIMITED SERIES

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“Genius”

“The Night Of”

VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“The Late Show Stephen Colbert”

“Real Time with Bill Maher”

COMEDY SERIES

“Atlanta”

“black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

DRAMA SERIES

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

