2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Original Screenplay

Festival favorites and likely fall contenders are in early contention for the original screenplay Oscar.

Sundance broke out Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon’s “The Big Sick,” which is turning into the indie hit of the year, and “Wind River” (The Weinstein Co.), the directorial debut of nominated writer Taylor Sheridan (“Hell or High Water”). Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” (A24) and two Netflix titles, Bong Joon Ho’s political satire “Okja” and Noah Baumbach’s family dramedy “The Meyerowitz Stories,” competed at Cannes.

Jordan Peele’s brainy genre-bender “Get Out” (Universal) is the surprise sleeper of the year. And the fall film festivals will bring a slew of name contenders, from Woody Allen and Darren Aronofsky to Alexander Payne.

Check out the (alphabetical) contenders below: No film will be deemed a frontrunner until I have seen it.

Frontrunners

Noah Baumbach (“The Meyerowitz Stories”)

Bong Joon-ho, Jon Ronson (“Okja”)

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon (“The Big Sick”)

Jordan Peele (“Get Out”)

Taylor Sheridan (“Wind River”)

Contenders

Woody Allen (“Wonder Wheel”)

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Phantom Thread”)

Michael Arndt, Jenny Bicks, Bill Condon (“The Greatest Showman”)

Darren Aronofsky (“Mother!”)

Sean Baker (“The Florida Project”)

Simon Beaufoy (“Battle of the Sexes”)

Mark Boal (“Detroit”)

Frank Cottrell Boyce, Simon Vaughan (“Goodbye Christopher Robin”)

George Clooney, Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Grant Heslov (“Suburbicon”)

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor (“The Shape of Water”)

Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”)

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer (“The Papers”)

Anthony McCarten (“Darkest Hour”)

Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri”)

Michael Mitnick (“The Current War”)

Adrian Molina (“Coco”)

Christopher Nolan (“Dunkirk”)

Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor (“Downsizing”)

Mike White (“Beatriz at Dinner”)