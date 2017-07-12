‘A Ghost Story’: A24 Releases Daniel Hart’s Haunting Soundtrack — Listen

Check out the full soundtrack composed by Daniel Hart.

Music makes the movie with David Lowery’s haunting fantasy drama film, “A Ghost Story.” Much of the narrative is based around music: both its significance to the characters and its significance in telling the story of coping with love and loss for the living and the deceased. While the dialogue itself offers beautiful bits of wisdom and food for thought, the film’s score invokes emotions that even those who haven’t experienced profound loss will understand and connect with.

The film hit theaters on July 7 after generating tons of buzz during its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and now the film’s brilliant soundtrack, composed by solo violinist Daniel Hart, is available to stream. A mix of eerie yet beautiful and calming tracks set the tone for the equally haunting and beautiful movie.

Hart is best known for his work on another Lowery classic, “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints,” as well as the 2016 remake of “Pete’s Dragon” and “The Exorcist” series. Hart has also played with and recorded for other artists like St. Vincent, John Vanderslice, Swans, The Rosebuds, Glasser, Broken Social Scene, Mount Moriah, The Polyphonic Spree, and more.

“A Ghost Story’s” soundtrack is available on CD and digital, with a special 180 gram white vinyl housed in an interior Eurosleeve featuring a turn-of-the-century ghost photograph (with glow in the dark coating) coming on July 14.

Check out the album’s official art and tracklist below.

Album Tracklist:

1. Whatever Hour You Woke*

2. Little Notes

3. One Door Closes

4. Post Pie

5. Gentleman Caller

6. I Get Overwhelmed (by Dark Rooms)

7. The Secret In the Wall

8. Viventes Enim

9. Sciunt Se Esse Mortui

10. Thesaurus Tuus

11. History

You can listen to Hart’s entire soundtrack to “A Ghost Story” on Spotify.

