‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Trailer: Ava DuVernay’s First Blockbuster Is Going to Be a Dazzling Game-Changer

The Oscar nominee puts her blockbuster hat on for the very first time, and the results look sensational.

Ava DuVernay is gearing up to join Patty Jenkins in the female-directed blockbuster club with Disney’s “A Wrinkle of Time,” and the movie’s inevitable success hopefully means more and more opportunities for women at the head of studio tentpoles. DuVernay is already the first woman of color to be directing a live-action $100 million movie, but that could just be one of several history-making benchmarks she could set with the adaptation of the beloved Madeleine L’Engle novel.

READ MORE: Ava DuVernay Reunites With Netflix to Write and Direct Central Park Five Limited Series

“A Wrinkle in Time” stars newcomer Storm Reid as our hero Meg Murry, a 13-year-old who embarks on an epic adventure through the universe to rescue her scientist father with the help of her genius brother, an older classmate and three very peculiar neighbors, played by Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling.

DuVernay got her start with acclaimed indies like “I Will Follow” and “Middle of Nowhere,” before moving onto bigger budget fare with the Best Picture nominee “Selma.” Her Netflix documentary “13TH” was nominated at the Oscars for Best Documentary this year, and she’s set to write and direct a limited series for the streaming giant based on the Central Park Five.

Watch the first trailer for “A Wrinkle in Time” below.

The teaser trailer for Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time is here. Watch it now and see the film in theatres March 9, 2018. #WrinkleInTime pic.twitter.com/N3JELMnhdV — Wrinkle In Time (@WrinkleInTime) July 15, 2017

