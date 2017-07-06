Wes Anderson in Real Life: This Photo Collection of Places That Evoke His Movies is Amazing

Reddit users from around the world are taking photos of locations that look as if they were dreamed up by Wes Anderson.

Have you ever stumbled upon a location where the symmetry of the space and/or the use of color has made you think, “This looks like a Wes Anderson movie”? You’re definitely not alone.

Reddit users from around the world have come together for the coolest cinephile-centric subreddit known to man, Accidental Wes Anderson. The purpose is simple — post pictures of places that look like they’re from a Wes Anderson movie — and the results are absolutely gorgeous. From Hong Kong to Toronto, Scotland, Milan, Brussels and Ukraine, Wes Anderson fans are seeing their beloved auteur’s style in everything from buildings to subway cars, pools, docks, and, of course, hotels and lighthouses.

Anderson is currently in production on his next movie, “Isle of Dogs.” The film is his second stop-motion effort after “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and features the voices of Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Greta Gerwig, Scarlet Johansson, Yoko Ono and Bob Balaban. Fox Searchlight has set an April 20, 2018 release date.

Head over to the Accidental Wes Anderson subreddit for all the eye-popping photos, and check out a selection of our favorites below.

Reddit/H3be

Reddit/Milonade

Reddit/hellerahum

