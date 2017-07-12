‘Adventure Time’ Trailers: The Smartest Cartoon On TV Returns With A New Look For Jake — Watch

Cartoon Network's cult hit will return for a five-night event on July 17.

“Adventure Time” fans will be treated to a micro-dose of the wacky hit when the Cartoon Network series returns for a special five-episode run next week. In two new trailers released today, Jake the dog has a new look and BMO takes a trippy adventure. They may be short, but “Adventure Time” can pack a punch with just a little, as fans saw over its eight seasons.

The first episode, which will air Monday, has Jakes going through some mysterious personal changes and haunted by his brother Jermaine in a dream. Completely unexplained, he has become shiny, blue, and endowed with a few too many eyes. The second episode, in which Marceline and BMO swap tales about recent adventures, features a guest appearance from JG Quintel (“Regular Show”) and guest animation by Lindsay and Alex Small-Butera. Per the episode descriptions, other surprises include a critic at Fionna and Cake’s book reading, Finn’s confrontation with a former foe, and a disastrous visit to some ancient ruins.

Whatever “Adventure Time” creator Pendleton Ward has in mind for his beloved series, we know it will be insane, magical, and totally worth the wait. Check out the new trailers below.





