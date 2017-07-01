Alec Baldwin’s George Washington Impression Channels Trump, Since They’re Destined to Do This Forever — Watch

He's the one who made America great in the first place.

Alec Baldwin and Donald Trump are beginning to take on a Batman/Joker relationship — though nemeses, each needs the other to survive. Baldwin has indicated that his days impersonating Trump on “Saturday Night Live” may be numbered, but that didn’t stop him from adopting some of 45’s antics while doing an impression of George Washington in a new ad his for his upcoming “One Night Only: Alec Baldwin” special. Watch below.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Confirms Return To ‘Saturday Night Live’ As Donald Trump

Referring to himself as “the guy who made America great the first time,” the Trump-inflected Founding Father comes to us with “a special message”: “First, you’re welcome, for your amazing freedoms, all this tremendous democracy,” he says. “I grabbed so much freedom from those British losers — when you’re president, they let you do it.” He also reminds us of his landslide victory in the first-ever presidential election, which the French totally didn’t interfere with at all.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Defends Kathy Griffin: ‘Trump Is Such a Senile Idiot, All He Has Is Twitter Fights’

“One Night Only: Alec Baldwin,” a tribute to the actor, will take place at the Apollo Theater in New York. Spike TV will air the special on Sunday, July 9.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.