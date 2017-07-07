Alec Baldwin’s New Movie ‘Blind’ Slammed By Advocacy Group For ‘Treating Disability as a Costume’

A leading group advocating for the rights of disabled people has denounced the film, accusing it of using "crip-face."

Since donning that orange wig for his famous “Saturday Night Live” Donald Trump impression, Baldwin has drawn the ire of the highest office in the land. It’s not as easy to slough off criticism from leading disability advocacy group The Ruderman Family Foundation, which railed against Baldwin’s latest movie, titled simply: “Blind.”

In a statement made to the Los Angeles Times, foundation president Jay Ruderman said: “Alec Baldwin in ‘Blind’ is just the latest example of treating disability as a costume. We no longer find it acceptable for white actors to portray black characters. Disability as a costume needs to also become universally unacceptable.” Ruderman called Baldwin’s performance “crip-face,” likening it to white actors wearing blackface.

In the movie, Baldwin plays a blind novelist who begins an affair with a wealthy socialite (Demi Moore) who reads to him as part of her community service for a white collar crime committed y her husband (Dylan McDermott). It is scheduled for release on July 14th from Vertical Entertainment.

