Alec Baldwin to be Roasted and Revered on Spike TV’s ‘One Night Only’ Special — Watch

42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton, Robert De Niro, and Julianne Moore are among those participating in the festivities.

This has been a busy year so far for veteran actor Alec Baldwin (“Beetlejuice,” “30 Rock,” “The Departed”) and things don’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. Baldwin is Spike TV’s next honoree for their “One Night Only” series, and the night features some distinguished guests.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin’s George Washington Impression Channels Trump, Since They’re Destined to Do This Forever — Watch

Spike TV went all out in honoring the seasoned actor, pulling out all the stops to make this “One Night Only” installation better than ever. Attendees included Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”), Julianne Moore (“Difficult People”), Tracy Morgan (“Fist Fight”), Jane Krakowski (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Jack McBrayer (“The Middle”), Horatio Sanz (“Saturday Night Live”), Daniel Baldwin (“Two Faced”), and more. The televised special will also include a pre-taped performance by Kate McKinnon (“Rough Night”).

The exclusive soiree features film packages, music, hilarious personal anecdotes, and tons of comedy. The special, filmed at Harlem’s famous Apollo Theater, will bring Baldwin and company on a trip down memory lane, all while having a bit of fun at his expense.

Baldwin’s most notable achievements include the two Emmys, three Golden Globes, and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards he acquired for his role as Jack Donaghy on “30 Rock,” his Academy Award-nominated role in the 2003 crime drama “The Cooler,” and his title as the most frequent celebrity host on “Saturday Night Live,” clocking in at an impressive 17 times and counting.

“One Night Only: Alec Baldwin” executive producer Casey Patterson had nothing but positive things to say about the guest of honor when speaking to Variety, stating “Alec is an original and one of the greats. Heroic, complicated, legendary, brilliant, and hilarious. When we spoke about this event he said ‘you overestimate the number of friends I have’ and I replied ‘you underestimate the number of people that will line up to have fun at your expense.’ It will be that kind of night: love and laughs.”

“One Night Only: Alec Baldwin” will premiere on Sunday, July 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Spike TV.



Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.