Alfonso Cuarón Is the Best Director of the 21st Century, According to Metacritic — See the Top 25

Paul Thomas Anderson, Ava DuVernay and Alexander Payne all rank high as well.

Using the proprietary powers of the Metascore, everyone’s favorite review aggregator (sorry, Rotten Tomatoes) has ranked the 25 best directors of the 21st century. The results were found by averaging the reviews of filmmakers who’ve released at least four movies since January 1, 2000 and thus represent more of a number crunch than a subjective list.

As the two lowest-ranked auteurs are tied with an average Metascore of 78.4, essentially anyone who’s released at least one movie that received middling reviews didn’t make the cut — meaning that everyone from Quentin Tarantino and Terrence Malick to Sofia Coppola and Wes Anderson shan’t be found here.

Topping the list is Alfonso Cuarón, whose average score of 87.5 comes from four highly acclaimed movies: “Gravity” (96), “Y Tu Mamá También” (88), “Children of Men” (84), and “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (82). It seems that not being especially prolific may be an advantage in this case. Full results below.

25. (tie) Bahman Ghobadi

25. (tie) Jeff Nichols

24. Edgar Wright

23. Hirokazu Koreeda

22. Guy Maddin

21. Jacques Audiard

20. Abbas Kiarostami

19. Richard Linklater

18. Brad Bird

16. (tie) Nuri Bilge Ceylan

16. (tie) Hou Hsiao-hsien

15. Miguel Gomes

13. (tie) Bong Joon-ho

13. (tie) Kelly Reichardt

12. Ava DuVernay

11. Mia Hansen-Løve

10. Frederick Wiseman

09. Mike Leigh

08. Asghar Farhadi

06. (tie) Paul Thomas Anderson

06. (tie) The Ross Brothers

05. Jafar Panahi

04. Hayao Miyazaki

03. The Dardenne Brothers

02. Alexander Payne

01. Alfonso Cuarón

