‘Alias Grace’ Trailer: Netflix’s Period Murder Mystery Brings the Chill to 1840s Canada

Directed by Mary Harron, written by Sarah Polley and starring Sarah Gadon, this looks like another successful Margaret Atwood TV adaptation.

Margaret Atwood is shaping up to be the biggest TV star of 2017.

Back in May, the first-look photos gave a colorful first look at “Alias Grace,” a six-part series based on Atwood’s novel of the same name, a based-on-a-true-story 19th century Canadian murder saga. Coupled with the eerie behind-the-scenes Instagram posts from the set, this seemed like a show that could balance dark and light to a chilling effect.

READ MORE: ‘Alias Grace’ First Look: Sarah Polley Brings Another Powerful Margaret Atwood Story to the Small Screen

Now, we have a little more visual and plot information about the Mary Harron-directed series thanks to the first full trailer. In addition to the “American Psycho” director behind the camera, the series was written by actor/filmmaker/documentarian Sarah Polley. (If you have not yet seen “Stories We Tell,” it is impossible to overstate how quickly that should be added to your to-do list.)

Sarah Gadon stars as Grace Marks, a servant who faced conviction for the 1843 murder of her employer and his wife (Paul Gross and Anna Paquin). In addition to the central trio, “Alias Grace” also stars Zachary Levi, Kerr Logan and Edward Holcroft, and is a co-production of the CBC and Netflix.

Watch the first trailer for “Alias Grace” (complete with period-appropriate neckties, vests and bonnets) below:

“Alias Grace” premieres on the CBC in Canada on September 25 and will be available on Netflix this fall.

