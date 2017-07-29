‘All Dogs Go to Heaven’ Has a Deleted Scene in Hell, and It’s Here to Ruin Your Childhood — Watch

And you thought the movie was disturbing before.

I don’t remember what happens in “All Dogs Go to Heaven” and don’t plan to find out anytime soon because I’m worried it’ll just make me sad. That said, I certainly don’t recall a scene in which one of the gone-too-soon pooches descends into the fiery belly of hell and narrowly escapes taking up permanent residence among the other condemned souls — apparently for good reason, as the sequence in question was cut. It’s made its way online, as all such things eventually do, and is now available to retroactively ruin your childhood on YouTube. Watch below if you dare.

The film was directed by the underrated Don Bluth, who provided a darker alternative to Disney fare throughout the 1980s and ’90s: “The Secret of NIMH,” “An American Tail,” “The Land Before Time,” “Rock-a-Doodle,” “Anastasia.” This chthonic sequence, low quality though it is, finds our canine hero Charlie B. Barkin (voiced by Burt Reynolds) sucked into a swirling vortex that leads him to the lake of fire; once there, he’s forced to contend with a dragon, a winged skull creature, and smaller demons that prove no more hospitable. It all turns out to just be a nightmare, but still.

Released in theaters on the exact same day as “The Little Mermaid,” “All Dogs Go to Heaven” was considerably less successful (its $27 million in box-office returns was barely 1/10th of that film’s $211 million). Like much of Bluth’s work, however, it still lays claim to a small, devoted following.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.