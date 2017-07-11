Amazon Prime Day: Big TV Box Set Deals Include ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Rick and Morty’ and British Dramas

Quick – here's a way to fill out your DVD and Blu-ray library with top TV hits and classic series like "Empire," "Dark Shadows," "NYPD Blue" and "The Shield."

It’s Amazon Prime day, and some of the site’s hottest deals are on the home entertainment side. IndieWire combed through this year’s offerings to find the TV box sets on sale – including deals as high as 64 percent of normal retail prices. Offerings include the complete first six seasons of “Game of Thrones” (catch up now – but hurry, Season 7 is about to begin!) and the second season of “Rick and Morty” (again, with Season 3 around the corner, now’s the time to jump on board).

Other box set offerings include British dramas like “Downton Abbey,” “Doctor Who” and “The Doctor Blake Mysteries,” as well as several seasons of 1990s cop drama “NYPD Blue” and classic TV event “The Thorn Birds” and vampire series “Dark Shadows.” Here’s your chance to fill out your DVD and Blu-ray library, but hurry – all of these deals have expiration times, and once 100% of inventory is sold out, that’s it for the deal. Here’s what’s already on sale – and what to expect later today. (All times below Pacific.)

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 ($74.99 – 46% off $139.76)

Outlander: Season 2 ($19.49 – 35% off $29.99)

Rick and Morty: The Complete Second Season ($11.75 – 53% off $24.98)

The Thorn Birds: The Complete Series ($20.49 – 49% off $39.98)

The Doctor Blake Mysteries: Season 1 ($14.99 – 64% off $39.98)

The Blacklist: Season 3 ($18.98 – 54% off $40.99)

The Shield: The Complete Series ($22.99 – 49% off $45.45)

NYPD Blue: Season 5 ($17.49 – 50% off $34.99)

Planet Earth: Giftset ($10.99 – 56% off $24.98)

Dark Shadows: The Complete Original Series ($265.51 – 56% off $599.98)

Hell on Wheels: The Complete Series (Starts at 10:35 am)

Batman Beyond: The Complete Series (Starts at 10:45 am)

Dark Angel: The Complete Series (Starts at 11:15 am)

NYPD Blue: Season 10 (Starts at 12:10 pm)

House of Cards: Season 4 (Starts at 1:15 pm)

Empire: Season 2 (Starts at 1:15 pm)

NYPD Blue: Season 7 (Starts at 1:45 pm)

Teen Titans: Season 1-5 (Starts at 2:20 pm)

Outsiders: Season 2 (Starts at 3:05 pm)

Sanford and Son: The Complete Series (Starts at 3:10 pm)

Rescue Me: Season 6 and The Final Season (Starts at 3:30 pm)

Teen Wolf: Season 5/Part 2 (Starts at 3:40 pm)

Sons of Anarchy: The Complete Series (Starts at 3:55 pm)

Person of Interest: S1-5 (Starts at 3:55 pm)

Firefly: The Gorramn Shiniest Language Guide and Dictionary in the ‘Verse (Hardcover book) (Starts at 4:30 pm)

Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks (Stars at 4:45 pm)

Masterpiece Classic: Downton Abbey Season 1 (Original U.K. Edition) (Starts at 4:45 pm)

Fargo Season 2 (Starts at 5 pm)

Grace and Frankie: Season 2 (Starts at 5:10 pm)

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: Season 1 (Starts at 5:15 pm)

