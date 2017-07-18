Amazon Picks Up Romantic Drama ‘White Fur,’ Sets Drake Doremus to Direct First Television Series

The indie filmmaker is making his first foray into television with a familiar-sounding story.

Drake Doremus is heading to the small screen. The indie director behind such hot-and-heavy romances as “Like Crazy” and “Equals” is taking his talents to a newly announced series that sounds very much in line with his taste.

FilmNation Entertainment has announced today that it has sold one-hour romantic television drama “White Fur” to Amazon, with Doremus on board to direct the so-called “transgressive and epic love story.” Author Jardine Libaire will adapt her own novel of the same name for the series, marking her first entree into the entertainment space. FilmNation Entertainment’s Ben Browning, Brenda Vogel and Glen Basner will executive produce with Doremus. Libaire is co-executive producer.

The series will follow “a young couple who battles the class divide and social conformity in 1980s New York.”

“Amazon is building an astonishing line up of television that aligns perfectly with our taste. Jardine’s fresh voice coupled with Drake’s distinct style are the makings of a sexy, smart and compelling show. Brenda’s experience and taste is key to us achieving in television our perpetual goal of broadening FilmNation’s relationships with the most original and bold storytellers,” said FilmNation’s Browning in an official statement.

“Working with FilmNation and with Drake Doremus has been such a powerfully creative experience, and finding a home at Amazon is a dream. Everyone involved is interested in incubating an intelligently subversive love story, and I’m just thrilled to develop ‘White Fur’ with this team,” added Libaire.

Libaire’s novel was published in May of this year, and per its Amazon description:

“When Elise Perez meets Jamey Hyde on a desolate winter afternoon, fate implodes, and neither of their lives will ever be the same. Although they are next-door neighbors in New Haven, they come from different worlds. Elise grew up in a housing project without a father and didn’t graduate from high school; Jamey is a junior at Yale, heir to a private investment bank fortune and beholden to high family expectations. Nevertheless, the attraction is instant, and what starts out as sexual obsession turns into something greater, stranger, and impossible to ignore. The couple moves to Manhattan in search of a new life, and ‘White Fur’ follows them as they wander through Newport mansions and East Village dives, WASP-establishment yacht clubs and the grimy streets below Canal Street, fighting the forces determined to keep them apart. ‘White Fur’ combines the electricity of ‘Less Than Zero’ with the timeless intensity of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ in this searing, gorgeously written novel that perfectly captures the ferocity of young love.”

Doremus is currently finishing work on his latest film, “Zoe,” a sci-fi-tinged romance that stars Léa Seydoux, Ewan McGregor, and Matthew Gray Gubler. His most recent release, “Newness,” recently sold to Netflix after making its debut at Sundance in January.

