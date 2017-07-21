‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Title Is a Frightening Explanation of the 2016 Election

Creator Ryan Murphy finally reveals what fans can expect from the latest season of the FX horror anthology, which premieres on September 5.

“American Horror Story” took months to get to Roanoke in 2016, but series creator Ryan Murphy made this year’s journey a little clearer.

Murphy revealed on Thursday night at a Comic-Con stunt that the upcoming season of “American Horror Story” is subtitled “Cult.” The series’ seventh season will premiere on FX on Tuesday, September 5. This confirmation follows months of speculation about how the events of last November would play out in his anthology horror series. Based on the video reveal from San Diego, this season may play out as a cross between a campaign rally and a ritual sacrifice.

Murphy first hinted at a possible election-themed season back in February, explaining that filming would commence in June. He later walked back his comments that the upcoming season might have a literal Trump figure as part of the story.

Now, with the season’s theme confirmed, the show has also finalized some of its cast members. The already-locked-in Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will be joined by Lena Dunham, whom Murphy had teased as joining the cast.

Murphy had spent the past few weeks teasing the final details of the upcoming season on Instagram, releasing this distorted version of a (GOP?) elephant back in May and a skin-crawling photo of someone covered in bees on Monday. The bee theme was carried over into the first social media teases, each having a beehive theme. A swarming hivemind, drawing in unsuspecting followers. We see what you did there, Mr. Murphy!

Here’s how the stunt looked when it was revealed Thursday night:

Fans eager to find out more shouldn’t have to wait too long for more info: the show has a Comic-Con set-up ready for this weekend alongside a number of other FX series.

“American Horror Story” Season 7 is part of Murphy’s ever-expanding roster of projects in production, including the second season of “American Crime Story,” which will center on the 1997 assassination of Gianni Versace, and a “Feud” follow-up reliving the events surrounding the Monica Lewinsky trial.

