‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Teaser: Season 7’s First Look at a Horrifying Clown Hivemind

Bees are the least of everyone's worries in Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX election parable.

“American Horror Story” characters have been jailed, shunned, abducted, murdered and attacked with a very specific drill bit apparatus. Looks like Season 7 is out to prove it’s just as scary to get stung.

After Thursday night’s unconventional dramatic reveal that the theme of this year’s season of the FX anthology series would be “Cult,” FX unveiled the first official teaser for the season. This is the frightening, clown-heavy look that folks in San Diego saw projected over the water outside Hilton Bayfront Park.

Production is currently underway on “Cult,” which probably explains Thursday’s mysterious water-based activation in lieu of a full Comic-Con panel. Even from afar, “AHS” creator Ryan Murphy has still been busy breaking news on social media, posting cryptic “Cult” teasers and casting announcements.

Series regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are confirmed for this season. New additions to the Season 7 cast include Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd and Lena Dunham, who was confirmed by Murphy earlier this week.

It’s been a busy week for FX, after Thursday’s “Legion” panel also revealed its Season 2 plans and a new project from creator Noah Hawley.

For some authoritarian nightmare fuel, check out the full teaser for “American Horror Story: Cult” below:

“American Horror Story: Cult” premieres on Tuesday, September 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.

