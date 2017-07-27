Amy Sedaris is a Singing Martha Stewart in First Look at ‘At Home with Amy Sedaris’

Trust us — it makes sense. "At Home with Amy Sedaris" premieres October 24 on truTV

If you ever thought that daytime lifestyle shows needed more of Jane Krakowski belting, then Amy Sedaris has some wonderful news for you.

truTV released the first look at Sedaris’ upcoming domestic design show satire “At Home with Amy Sedaris” on Thursday, and it’s the kind of surreal you’d expect from a show with her name on it.

At first, what seems like a simple Martha Stewart-esque dissection of crafts materials and interior sprucing becomes a full-fledged musical number with a handy mnemonic for using glue on different surfaces. Krakowski even gets to show off her Broadway chops in the process.

It’s what audiences can expect from the rest of the ten-episode season, which the network explained “will revolve around a traditional theme, such as: entertaining the grieving, the craft of love making, and cooking without pots and pans. As always, Amy will use her unique expertise to entertain guests, demonstrate her know-how by preparing meals, and exhibit her can-do spirit by attempting to work out personal issues.”

Krakowski won’t be the only “30 Rock” veteran swinging by “At Home”: Scott Adsit is also one of the first season’s guest stars. Additional scheduled drop-ins include Sasheer Zamata, Heather Lawless, and Cole Escola.

Sedaris, who voices Princess Carolyn on Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman,” joins truTV as the latest in a line of comedy stars fronting their own shows at the network. Andrea Savage’s “I’m Sorry” is currently in its opening season, “Billy on the Street” comes back in the fall and “The Chris Gethard Show” lands at truTV on August 3.

Watch the full clip below (and don’t mix “silky” with “tacky”):

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” makes its way to truTV on October 24.