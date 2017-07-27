‘Angie Tribeca’ Earns Fourth Season Renewal, While ‘Animal Kingdom’ Gets a Season 3 — Here’s When They’re Back

TCA: Bobby Cannavale has also joined the cast of "Angie Tribeca," and "Good Behavior" Season 2 gets a premiere date.

TBS’ irreverent Rashida Jones comedy “Angie Tribeca” has been renewed for a fourth season, while TNT has given Season 3 greenlight to gritty drama “Animal Kingdom.”

The renewals were announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association press tour. “Angie Tribeca” will return with 10 episodes for Season 4 in 2018, while “Animal Kingdom’s” Season 3 will also premiere next year.

As part of the “Angie Tribeca” pickup, Bobby Cannavale (“Boardwalk Empire”) has joined the cast.

TBS called the casting “a shameless attempt to grab some much-deserved awards attention,” given Cannavale’s past two Emmys. “He is irresistible to the academy,” the network quipped in its announcement. “Fingers crossed!”

“Angie Tribeca,” from executive producers Nancy and Steve Carell, as well as showrunner Ira Ungerleider, ranks as one of cable’s Top 10 comedies for the quarter across all key demos, according to the network.

As for “Animal Kingdom,” the show is “cable’s only Top 20 drama this year to show growth among Adults 18-49 in its second season,” according to TNT. “Animal Kingdom” currently airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET, and will conclude its second season on Aug. 29.

“The Cody family’s drama keeps bringing more and more viewers back for more,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “Animal Kingdom has earned its place among a very select group of cable dramas that continue to grow audiences thanks to superior writing and storytelling.”

Adapted from the feature of the same name, “Animal Kingdom” is executive-produced by Emmy® winner John Wells, Jonathan Lisco, Christopher Chulack and Etan Frankel.

Also Thursday, TNT announced that Season 2 of “Good Behavior,” starring Michelle Dockery, premieres on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 9 p.m. ET.