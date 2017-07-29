Anthony Scaramucci Already Has an Impersonator, and He’s Hilarious — Watch

Mario Cantone almost makes the Mooch look normal.

Sean Spicer’s recent departure as White House Press Secretary means we may never see Melissa McCarthy play ol’ Spicey on “Saturday Night Live” again, but fret not: Mario Cantone is here to impersonate Anthony Scaramucci. The new White House Communications Director — who, contrary to what you might have heard, isn’t like Steve Bannon and definitely isn’t trying to suck his own cock — has instantly emerged as one of the administration’s most outrageous figures, which is saying a lot.

Cantone nails that manic energy on Comedy Central’s “The President Show,” gesturing wildly in a manner befitting his boss as he declares his love for Donald Trump over and over again. “There’s an old Italian expression my mother used to use when somebody hurt her. She’d say, ‘Stick the umbrella up my ass but don’t open it,’” proclaims this Mooch, who’s somehow less absurd than the real thing.

The employee/boss bromance is real: “I can barely tell where you end and I start,” Trump (Anthony Atamanuik) says to his favorite (for now) underling. Watch the full segment below.

