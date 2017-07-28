‘Archer: Danger Island’: Watch the Cast Discover the First Details of Season 9

H. Jon Benjamin also hopped behind the mic to do a live interaction with fans earlier this month at Comic-Con.

Few times in history has someone been this excited to be a parrot.

Earlier this month at their Comic-Con panel, the cast and producers of “Archer” gathered to give fans an early glimpse at Season 9 of the animated show. Following the tradition of past themed seasons, like “Archer Vice” and the most recent “Dreamland,” “Archer: Danger Island” will once again take the central crew of the show and bring them to unfamiliar territory.

But the big moment came when producer Matt Thompson provided some fresh Season 9 details.

The highlight of Thompson’s “quicksand, cannibals, super-intelligent monkeys, a volcano, and a talking, fucking parrot.” (The latter of that list will be voiced by Lucky Yates. Yes, Krieger’s spirit will now inhabit a tropical bird.)

Watch the full video of the reveal below:

As IndieWire’s Ben Travers explained in his Comic-Con dispatch, “Thompson did not say whether this means the real Archer is still trapped in a coma. At the end of Season 7, Archer was shot and the premiere of Season 8 found him comatose. The season was set inside his dream, and it ended without any clarification as to Archer’s life-or-death status.”

For anyone who wasn’t able to make the trek to San Diego, FXX released a few clips from the afternoon, including a snippet of H. Jon Benjamin’s live interaction with the audience in Sterling form:

No word on a firm release date yet, but it’s safe to expect “Archer: Danger Island” in 2018.