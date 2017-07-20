It's a little weird seeing Sterling in a double-breasted suit.

Well, that was unexpected.

When Fox arrived at Comic-Con for their “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” panel on Thursday, “a mashup of an American spy spoof and a British secret agent graphic novel/film franchise” wasn’t exactly on anyone’s anticipated list of panel surprises.

Read More ‘Archer Dreamland’ Review: Season 8 Goes Full Film Noir in Big Gamble That’s Already Paying Off

Yet, here it is, in all its glory: an animated Eggsy, running across London rooftops and city streets, all in the style of the FXX show. Shortly after arriving in the bespoke suit shop that gives the films its name, he finds Sterling Archer (who takes less than a minute before calling him “guv’na”).

Jabs at British culture, saving old ladies, and (in true “Archer” fashion) plenty of heavy drinking has us imagining what these two might do with more than a trailer’s-length amount of time together.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” is out in theaters on September 22, while “Archer” wrapped “Dreamland,” its eighth season back in May. Expect more hijinks from the “Archer” crew when they take the panel stage at Comic-Con on Friday night.

Watch the full clip below:

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.