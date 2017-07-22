‘Archer: Danger Island’: Season 9 Title and Premise Revealed, as Archer Heads to the South Pacific

Set in 1939, Season 9 sees Archer and the gang assume new roles for another new adventure.

Archer is going further back in time next season. After a year in “Dreamland” — specifically the year 1947 — “Archer: Danger Island,” Season 9, will take place in 1939 on a remote beach locale in the South Pacific.

Announced by executive producer Matt Thompson during the Comic-Con panel in San Diego, it was also unveiled that Archer will be a seaplane pilot with one eyepatch and two partners: One is Pam Poovy, his co-pilot who’s gotten he’s gotten into “many scrapes” with across the globe. The other is a “talking, fucking” parrot named Crackers, who will be voiced by Lucky Yates (who usually plays Dr. Krieger).

Lana is a princess on the island, while Mallory is a bar owner and Archer’s mother. Mallory’s character in “Dreamland” was not related to Archer, and voice actress Jessica Walter is glad the familial connection has been restored.

“I am in Season 9, and I am his mother again,” Walter said. “There’s something about what she does to him as a mother that’s so vile because she’s his mother, as opposed to when he’s a stranger.”

Other new roles for the characters include Charlotte, who’s still an heiress to a massive fortune, but in 1939 she’s visiting the island on her honeymoon. Cyril will now be Cypurt Fuchs, a British intelligent officer posing as a local on the island.

“Last season, we loved it, but things got pretty dark, pretty fast,” Thompson said. “Adam Reed has been talking about doing something fun and just having a blast [this season]. There will be quicksand, cannibals, and super intelligent monkeys.”

While some things will remain the same — Archer is still a “semi-functioning alcoholic,” for instance — but “Danger Island” marks the fourth major location change and second overall makeover for the series in five years.

