‘Arrested Development’ Season Five Will Be a Very Bluth Murder Mystery

“Arrested Development” star Jason Bateman has revealed the fifth season’s plot will revolve around solving the murder of Liza Minelli’s character Lucille Austero, also known as Lucille Two.

“The central spine of that story of is the death of Liza Minnelli’s character, and a bit of whodunit,” Bateman told Entertainment Weekly Radio. “That’s sort of a central thread around which [creator Mitch Hurwitz] is going to braid in all the colorful plot complications that he knows how to do.”

Fans will recall that the fourth season ended with Lucille’s death, which appeared to be a murder. The show’s first season on Netflix after a long hiatus, the fourth season took a turn by telling each episode from a different character’s perspective, which received mixed reviews. Bateman opened up about the fourth season’s structural issues:

“[Mitch] was embracing the interface of Netflix, which was fairly new at the time in original programming, and wanted to be able to basically have you click out of one episode and click into somebody else’s episode and see a different view point on this simultaneous action. Ultimately, editorially, it didn’t really come together as well as he wanted it to, and then he had to dictate an order of watching, and it ended up being a little bit more complicated than I think one intended. But we’re still very proud of those episodes obviously — and really excited that we get to be together in these.”

The new-fangled structure was largely a workaround to deal with scheduling conflicts, which Bateman said will not be a problem for the fifth season. With a show as unpredictable as “Arrested Development,” the murder mystery is a ripe premise. Knowing the Bluths, it’s not hard to imagine any one of them resorting to bloodshed.

