‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 Set Photo: Jason Bateman Teases the Comedy’s Return on Twitter

The Bluths are back.

Bravely soldiering several years after its long-awaited fourth season, “Arrested Development” is set to return to Netflix once again next year. Jason Bateman, the Bluth family’s de facto patriarch when Pop Pop (Jeffrey Tambor) is in prison, just teased the upcoming fifth season with a set picture: “Here comes trouble,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “The Bluths move back in on the 8th.”

“[Mitch] was embracing the interface of Netflix, which was fairly new at the time in original programming, and wanted to be able to basically have you click out of one episode and click into somebody else’s episode and see a different view point on this simultaneous action,” Bateman recently said of season four’s unusual structure. “Ultimately, editorially, it didn’t really come together as well as he wanted it to, and then he had to dictate an order of watching, and it ended up being a little bit more complicated than I think one intended. But we’re still very proud of those episodes obviously — and really excited that we get to be together in these.”

The full cast will return for 17 more episodes of “Arrested Development.” Season five is set to premiere next year on Netflix.