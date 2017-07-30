Back to IndieWire

‘Atomic Blonde’ Soundtrack: Stream David Bowie, A Flock Seagulls, and More on Spotify

George Michael and 'Til Tuesday feature as well.

Atomic Blonde

Atomic Blonde” is set just before the collapse of the Berlin War, and as such Charlize Theron’s latest actioner features an ‘80s-appropriate soundtrack. Everyone from A Flock of Seagulls and David Bowie to George Michael and ‘Til Tuesday feature on the soundtrack, which is now available to listen to Spotify. Stream it below.

Mondo recently announced a new 2XLP version of the soundtrack on 180-gram blue vinyl and yellow-swirl vinyl. Here’s the tracklist:

Side A
01. “Cat People (Putting Out Fire)” — David Bowie
02. “Major Tom (Völlig Losgelöst)” — Peter Schilling
03. “Blue Monday” — HEALTH
04. “C*cks*cker” — Tyler Bates

Side B
05. “99 Luftballons” — Nena
06. “Father Figure” — George Michael
07. “Der Kommissar” — After the Fire
08. “Cities in Dust” — Siouxsie and the Banshees

Side C
09. “The Politics of Dancing” — Re-Flex
10. “Stigmata” — Marilyn Manson & Tyler Bates
11. “Demonstration” — Tyler Bates

Side D
12. “I Ran (So Far Away)” — A Flock of Seagulls
13. “99 Luftballons” — Kaleida
14. “Voices Carry” — ‘Til Tuesday
15. “London Calling” — The Clash
16. “Finding the UHF Device” — Tyler Bates

