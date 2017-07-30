‘Atomic Blonde’ Soundtrack: Stream David Bowie, A Flock Seagulls, and More on Spotify

“Atomic Blonde” is set just before the collapse of the Berlin War, and as such Charlize Theron’s latest actioner features an ‘80s-appropriate soundtrack. Everyone from A Flock of Seagulls and David Bowie to George Michael and ‘Til Tuesday feature on the soundtrack, which is now available to listen to Spotify. Stream it below.
Mondo recently announced a new 2XLP version of the soundtrack on 180-gram blue vinyl and yellow-swirl vinyl. Here’s the tracklist:
Side A
01. “Cat People (Putting Out Fire)” — David Bowie
02. “Major Tom (Völlig Losgelöst)” — Peter Schilling
03. “Blue Monday” — HEALTH
04. “C*cks*cker” — Tyler Bates
Side B
05. “99 Luftballons” — Nena
06. “Father Figure” — George Michael
07. “Der Kommissar” — After the Fire
08. “Cities in Dust” — Siouxsie and the Banshees
Side C
09. “The Politics of Dancing” — Re-Flex
10. “Stigmata” — Marilyn Manson & Tyler Bates
11. “Demonstration” — Tyler Bates
Side D
12. “I Ran (So Far Away)” — A Flock of Seagulls
13. “99 Luftballons” — Kaleida
14. “Voices Carry” — ‘Til Tuesday
15. “London Calling” — The Clash
16. “Finding the UHF Device” — Tyler Bates