‘Atypical’ Trailer: Jennifer Jason Leigh Keeps It Together in Netflix’s New Autism Comedy

A teenager on the autism spectrum upends his family with his search for self-discovery, independence, and boobs.

There is no such thing as too much Jennifer Jason Leigh. After a high-profile turn in “Twin Peaks,” the beloved actress Leigh returns to television as a lead in a promising new Netflix series about a teenage boy on the autism spectrum. The show is called “Atypical,” and it handles its subject with humor and grace, as evidenced by a charming first trailer released today.

Serving as an executive producer, Leigh looks to join contemporaries Mary Louise Parker and Toni Collette, who both received mid-career bumps from prestige television shows where they played unhinged mothers. (Parker on “Weeds,” and Collette with “United Sates of Tara”). The connection is also in the casting: “United States of Tara” actor Keir Gilchrist plays Sam, an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum who craves love and a “normal” life. On his search, he and his family discover there is no such thing. Michael Rapaport (“Justified”) plays Sam’s father, and “Looking” hunk Raul Castillo also features in an unnamed role.

“Atypical” was created and written by Robia Rashid and Academy-Award winning producer Seth Gordon (“The Goldbergs”). Professor of special education Michelle Dean was brought into the production to help guide an accurate depiction of autism spectrum disorder. Produced by Sony Pictures Television for Netflix, the first season will run with 8 half-hour episodes.

Watch the trailer below:

“Atypical” premieres on Netflix August 11.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.