Save the Dates: Here’s the 2017-2018 Awards Calendar

Check out the calendar of events for the coming awards season.

October 2017

TBD – Critics Choice Documentary Awards nominees announced

TBD – Gotham Award nominations announced

27 – Britannia Awards Gala (BAFTA LA)

November 2017

TBD – British Independent Film Awards nominations announced

TBD – Critics Choice Documentary Awards Show

TBD – Critics Choice TV Nominations announced

TBD – Independent Spirit Award nominations announced

TBD – Golden Globe nomination ballots mailed out to to HFPA members

TBD – Annie Award nominations announced

5 – European Film Awards nominations announced

11 – AMPAS Governors Awards

16 – SAG nomination ballots open

21 – PGA documentary nominees announced

27 – Gotham Awards

28 – National Board of Review winners announced

29 – DGA Feature Film online nomination voting opens

December 2017

TBD – Critics Choice Film Nominations announced

TBD – New York Film Critics Circle Awards announced

TBD – WGA TV, New Media, Radio, News, Promo Writing, Graphic Animation noms announced

TBD – Critics Choice Awards

4 – Final screening date for Golden Globes

6 – Nomination voting begin for Art Directors Guild feature film and television

9 – European Film Awards announced

10 – British Independent Film Awards winners announced

7 – Golden Globes deadline for ballots

10 – SAG nominations voting closes at 5PM PsT

11 – Golden Globes nominations announced

11 – DGA online voting for TV noms opens

13 – SAG nominations announced

14 – PGA nominations poll open for motion pictures and animation features

18 – Golden Globes final ballots mailed

19 – SAG final voting opens

January 2018

TBD – Annie Award online voting opens

TBD – WGA theatrical and documentary screenplay nominations announced

TBD – BAFTA Tea Party

TBD – BAFTA nominations announced

TBD – Annie Award voting closes

TBD – ACE Eddie Awards Gala

TBD – WGA final online voting for Screenplay and Series

2 – Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala

3 – Deadline for receipt of final Golden Globe ballots from HFPA members

3 – Voting ends for Art Directors Guild nominations

4 – National Board of Review gala

4 – Art Directors Guild nominations announced

4 – PGA nominations polls close for motion pictures and animated motion pictures

5 – PGA Awards nominations announced

5 – PGA nominations for TV, animated, motion pictures and digital announced

5 – Academy Award nominations voting opens at 8AM PST

7 – Golden Globe Awards

10 – DGA TV, Commercial and Documentary nominees announced

11 – DGA feature film and first-time feature nominations announced

12 – Academy Award nominations voting closes at 5PM PST

19 – PGA final voting closes

20 – PGA Awards

19 – SAG final voting closes

21 – SAG Awards

23 – Academy Award nominations announced

27 – Art Directors Guild Awards

February 2018

TBD – DGA deadline to vote online for feature film award

TBD – Annie Awards

TBD – WGA Awards

3 – DGA Awards

5 – Oscar Nominees Luncheon

18 – BAFTA Awards

20 – Academy Award final voting opens at 8AM PST

27 – Academy Award final voting closes at 5PM PST

March 2018



3 – Independent Spirit Awards

4 – 90th Annual Academy Awards

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.