‘Baby Driver’: The Opening Car-Chase Scene Just Got Mapped Out — Watch

It's geographically correct — for the most part.

Now that the opening segment of “Baby Driver” is available to watch online, the geographically astute folks at Vox have done the inevitable: mapped out the car chase in its entirety. Propelled by the eponymous getaway driver’s (Ansel Elgort) red Subaru and taking place in Atlanta, the three-and-a-half-minute sequence may now be thought of as a testament to the power of Google Maps.

It’s even annotated in a way that brings to mind VH1’s “Pop-Up Video” — which is fitting, given how musically inclined Edgar Wright’s newest film is — and comes complete with trivia and factoids: Did you know, for instance, that the Candler Building was built by the founder of Coca Cola in 1906?

Though geographically consistent for the first two minutes, the sequence eventually jumps to a different (albeit nearby) location for the next minute or so; once it reaches the freeway, things naturally speed up. Watch the full video below.