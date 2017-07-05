‘Baby Driver’ Sequel: Edgar Wright Says Sony Wants Him to Continue the Story

Wright recently shared his idea for where to take Ansel Elgort's character of Baby in a second film.

It’s been one week since Sony’s “Baby Driver” hit theaters, and the studio is already talking with director Edgar Wright about a sequel, the filmmaker recently told Empire’s podcast. Wright’s critically acclaimed heist film has taken in more than $40 million at the worldwide box office in its first week, roughly $35 million of which has come from U.S. audiences. So is “Baby Driver 2” a real possibility of just another Hollywood tease?

“The studio have asked me to think about writing a sequel, and it’s funny — it is one of the ones that I might do a sequel to because I think there is somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters, especially Baby,” Wright said during the podcast. He added that he’s never done a sequel before, and that the only one of his other five features that could sustain a sequel is probably 2007’s “Hot Fuzz.” Still, Wright thinks there is a way to revisit Ansel Elgort’s character of Baby.

“[With] most sequels, you have to contrive something so they go back to square one, unless there’s somewhere deeper for them to go,” Wright said. “I think with ‘Baby Driver’ there’s more that you can do in that realm, and I sort of have an idea that if you did another one you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he’s not kind of the apprentice anymore.”

