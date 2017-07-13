Why ‘Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Dumped Ben Affleck’s Script

The "War for the Planet of the Apes" director recently discussed his vision for the "The Batman."

When “War for the Planet of the Apes” writer-director Matt Reeves took a meeting about possibly directing “The Batman,” the filmmaker delivered a very take-it-or-leave-it pitch to Warner Bros., as he always does with prospective projects.

“I am happy not to do anything, because I accept that the people who are putting up these tremendous amounts of money have the right to do whatever they want to do with those projects,” Reeves said recently on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused Podcast, via THR. “If they want me to get involved, though, then I have to do it in a way that I feel like I understand, or I won’t do a good job. I have to understand it emotionally.”

Reeves then revealed that he is not using the script Ben Affleck, Chris Terrio and Geoff Johns wrote for the movie, which Affleck was originally going to direct, in addition to playing the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. It seems that Reeves didn’t know in the meeting exactly where he would to go story-wise with the film, but he did know the point of view from which he would make the movie, which helps explain why he wanted to start over with a new script.

“[I] just talked about what I was going after emotionally, and what I want point of view-wise,” he said. “I figured they’re either going to go for that, or they’re going to say ‘Next’ and look for somebody else.”

Though Reeves has been the official replacement in the director’s chair since February, he said during the podcast that he’s not been doing anything outside of “War for Planet of the Apes,” and that the casting process for “The Batman” hasn’t begun yet.

