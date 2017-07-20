‘Beach Rats’ Trailer: The Boys of Summer Aren’t What They Appear in Eliza Hittman’s Sundance Prizewinner — Watch

Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast Ep. 36: David Lowery talks about creating a cinematic language to capture the enormity of time.

Plus: We debate Tarantino’s choice for a new project and why the Emmys are so much more diverse than the Oscars.

The actor, now hosting El Rey Network’s ‘Man At Arms’ reality series, discusses his relationship with Robert Rodriguez and why he’s eager to do another ‘Machete.’

Very Good Television Podcast: From “The X-Files” to “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” the best TV vacation episodes know how to traverse the globe in style.