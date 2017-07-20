Back to IndieWire

‘Beach Rats’ Trailer: The Boys of Summer Aren’t What They Appear in Eliza Hittman’s Sundance Prizewinner — Watch

Neon will release the film late next month.

2 hours ago

beach rats gay eliza hittman brooklyn

“Beach Rats”

Courtesy of Sundance

Neon has released the first trailer for “Beach Rats,” Eliza Hittman’s excellent follow-up to her immersive debut “It Felt Like Love.” The writer/director’s sophomore feature premiered earlier this year at Sundance, where she won a directing award. Watch the trailer, which first debuted courtesy of Vulture, below.

Read More‘Beach Rats’ Review: A Very Gritty Sex in the City From Director Eliza Hittman — Sundance 2017
Harris Dickinson stars as a young man struggling to come to terms with his sexuality over the course of one summer, and like Hittman the newcomer has rightfully earned high praise for his work. Though he does everything in his power to come across as a typical bro, Frankie (Dickinson) leads a double life online that none of his hyper-masculine friends know anything about.
The film is one of many acquired this year by the recently launched Neon, which is also responsible for bringing “Colossal,” “Risk,” “The Bad Batch,” and “Ingrid Goes West” to theaters. “Beach Rats” will join them on the big screen on August 25.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , , ,


More From IndieWire

ad