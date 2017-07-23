Ben Affleck Still Really Wants to Be Batman: ‘If the Batphone Rings, I Will Answer’

But does Warner Bros. share his enthusiasm?

Rumors swirled this week that Ben Affleck’s tenure as the Caped Crusader isn’t long for this cinematic universe. As part of the “Justice League” panel at Comic-Con yesterday, however, Batfleck shot those rumors down: “Let me be clear. I’m the luckiest guy. Batman is the coolest fucking part in any universe, DC, Marvel,” he said while promoting the upcoming superhero movie.

“I’m so excited to do it. I think there’s this misconception that because I’m not directing it I’m not doing it, but I’m so excited to be Batman,” he added. Affleck was originally slated to not only star in a standalone “Batman” movie following “Justice League,” but direct it as well; that’s no longer the case.

Ahead of the “Justice League” trailer, Affleck went so far as to hold up the proceedings and say, “I just want to take a moment and enjoy this — how many people get to come to Hall H and say I’m Batman?” Ezra Miller, who plays Flash in “Justice League,” didn’t miss a beat with his response “I’m Batman.”

The actor spoke to Entertainment Weekly following the panel to reiterate his enthusiasm for the character, saying that his status as Batman “remains what it always is. I’ve done the two movies. I’ve always intended on doing a third if Warners wants to make it. Certainly, if the Batphone rings, I will answer.”

That sounds more equivocal than his earlier statements, as does his follow-up: “I’d love to do it as long as they’ll have me. Eventually it’ll be somebody else, and I’m sure they’ll get somebody great. But while I’m doing it, I’m going to do the best job I can, and really appreciate how lucky I am.”

