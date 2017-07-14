‘Birth of the Dragon’ Trailer: Bruce Lee Prepares for Greatness — Watch

The film arrives in theaters next month.

More than 40 years after his death, Bruce Lee’s influence continues to be felt. The martial artist’s story is once again being brought to the screen in “Birth of the Dragon,” which finds Lee breaking up fights and preparing for greatness in San Francisco. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Set against the backdrop of 1960s San Francisco, ‘Birth of the Dragon’ is a modern take on the classic movies that Bruce Lee was known for. It takes its inspiration from the epic and still controversial showdown between an up-and-coming Bruce Lee and kung fu master Wong Jack Man — a battle that gave birth to a legend.”

Philip Ng plays Lee, with Xia Yu acting opposite him as Wong Jack Man; Jin Xing, Billy Magnussen and Jingjing Qu co-star. George Nolfi directed “Birth of the Dragon,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. The movie arrives in theaters on August 25 courtesy of WWE Studios and BH Tilt.

