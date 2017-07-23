‘Black Panther’: Ryan Coogler Would Spar with Chadwick Boseman to Get Him Pumped Up for Big Scenes

He did direct "Creed," after all.

There are lots of ways to get prepared for a scene. In the case of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, one method involves sparring with your director. That’s according to a new interview with the actor, who spoke to Vulture about “throwin’ punches and kicks” with helmer Ryan Coogler.

“He’ll come to your trailer and grab you,” said Boseman of Coogler’s unique approach to directing the upcoming Marvel drama. “He’s very hands-on. He likes to be physical and be part of it. In some fight scenes, if he feels like he needs your energy to get up, he’ll get in there to spar with you before you start. We throwin’ punches and kicks at each other.” Coogler, who also directed the “Rocky” spinoff “Creed,” must have picked up some boxing skills on the set of his last movie.

That film’s star, Michael B. Jordan, will also appear in “Black Panther”; joining him and Boseman are Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on February 16, 2018.

