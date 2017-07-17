Back to IndieWire

‘Blade Runner 2049’ New Trailer: Denis Villeneuve and Roger Deakins Are A Blockbuster Dream Team

October 6 can't come soon enough.

Good Morning America, indeed. A new “Blade Runner 2049” trailer just premiered on the morning show, a longtime ally of replicants and sci-fi/neo-noir detectives alike. “Enemy,” “Sicario” and “Arrival” director Denis Villeneuve has taken over directing duties from Ridley Scott, who produced the long-gestating sequel; Ryan Gosling leads “Blade Runner 2049,” with original star Harrison Ford onboard as well. Watch the new trailer below.

Jóhann Jóhannsson’s Vangelis-inspired score leads us through the Los Angeles of the future, which has been drastically altered by climate change. Gosling plays LAPD Officer K, who’s tasked with finding Deckard (Ford) after his disappearance decades earlier. Together they must team up against a singular evil that all know and fear: Jared Leto, who for accuracy’s sake we’re duty-bound to remind you is an Academy Award winner (sorry). 

Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Edward James Olmos and former WWE Champion Dave Bautista round out the impressive ensemble cast. ‘Blade Runner 2049″ arrives in theaters on October 6, 2017.

