‘Blood Drive’ Exclusive Video: Take a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Score for ‘A Fistful of Blood’ — Watch

The new episode is an homage to Spaghetti Westerns.

Described as “a blood-driven Spaghetti Western,” episode eight of “Blood Drive” features a soundtrack befitting its genre roots. In a new video shared exclusively with Indiewire, composer Michael Gatt, singer Jessica Rotter, and others offer a behind-the-scenes look at the music for “A Fistful of Blood.” Watch below.

“To really lean into the whole Spaghetti Western sound for this episode, I added instruments including trumpet, operatic vocals, whistling, ocarina, Spanish and baritone guitar to the signature pallet of ‘Blood Drive’ synths and sounds that are the foundation of the score,” says Gatt.

“The challenge in scoring this episode was balancing the line between leaning into the Spaghetti Western genre while still keeping the overall sound and feel of the ‘Blood Drive’ score,” he continues. “This was also a big part of the fun as I experimented with things like putting heavy effects on instruments like the ocarina as well as layering aggressive synths on cues that would normally use something like orchestral strings.”

Alan Ritchson, Christina Ochoa, Thomas Dominique, Marama Corlett, and Colin Cunningham star in “Blood Drive,” which premiered on Syfy last month. “A Fistful of Blood” airs Wednesday, August 2.