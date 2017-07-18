‘Bob’s Burgers’ Comic-Con Poster Gets Graphic By Explaining How Digestion Works — Exclusive

Learn all about "What Happens Inside You When You Eat a Burger."

Not only is Fox’s new poster for “Bob’s Burgers” entertaining, but it’s also educational.

The one-sheet, which Fox will pass out to fans this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, features the Belcher clan – Bob, Linda, and children Tina, Gene, and Louise – as they share a tale of “What Happens Inside You When You Eat a Burger.”

All stuff you probably learned in middle school biology. But “Bob’s Burgers” lays it all out for you in an easy-to-understand body map – from the esophagus and stomach, to the intestines and anus. And yes, you also get to learn about the “bottom burger.” Who’s hungry?

Fox will hold the Comic-Con panel for “Bob’s Burgers” on Friday, July 21, at 4:15 p.m. in the Hilton Bayfront’s Indigo Ballroom. Panelists include creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Jim Dauterive and stars H. Jon Benjamin (Bob Belcher), Dan Mintz (Tina Belcher), Eugene Mirman (Gene Belcher), John Roberts (Linda Belcher), Kristen Schaal (Louise Belcher) and Larry Murphy (Teddy).

Also on Friday, the cast and producers will sign this poster inside the San Diego Convention Center, at Fox booth 4229.

Fox

“Bob’s Burgers” was just nominated for its sixth consecutive Primetime Emmy Award in the outstanding animated program category. (It won in 2014.) The series returns to Fox for Season 8 on Sunday, October 1.

