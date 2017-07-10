‘A Gentleman’ Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Is Bollywood’s James Bond In This Action Comedy — Watch

Bollywood's favorite leading man gets mixed up in some high stakes hijinks in this summer action comedy.

There’s a little something for everyone in “A Gentleman,” Bollywood’s summer action comedy which released a jam-packed trailer yesterday. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, “A Gentleman” follows a simple working man who gets mixed up with high-level criminals in a case of mistaken identity — or is it? The movie also stars Bollywood action favorite Suniel Shetty, though Shetty has been mum on just how big a role he plays.

The trailer shows a bit of everything one might want in a summer action movie: High-speed car chases, a blossoming romance, nosy parents, and enough jumping out of buildings to make James Bond nod in silent approval. Malhotra removes his shirt in a boat and a car, and Fernandez shows off some pole moves. If we’re going for thrills — mission accomplished.

Even if you don’t speak Hindi, it’s clear “A Gentleman” will be good, clean, summer fun. Watch the trailer below:

“A Gentleman” opens on August 25th. It is produced by Fox Star Studios and written and directed by Raj & DK.

