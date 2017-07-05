‘Borg vs. McEnroe’ Trailer: Shia LeBeouf Is The Bad Boy Of Tennis In One Of Its Greatest Rivalries — Watch

The legendary rivalry between John McEnroe and Björn Borg gets a gripping drama from the director of the Cannes war documentary, "Armadillo."

Tennis fans know the inevitable letdown that comes with the final match of the U.S. Open every summer, but 2017 brings two exciting fall movies to fill the void: “Battle of the Sexes,” where Emma Stone will play the great Billie Jean King, and “Borg vs. McEnroe,” which stars Shia LeBeouf as the notorious bad boy of tennis in a stylish drama about one of the sport’s greatest rivalries.

Swedish tennis player Bjorn Borg and American legend John McEnroe played each other 14 times on tour between the years 1978 and 1981. Each player won 7 times. Their rivalry was all the more fascinating due to their polarized demeanors: Borg was known for his zen-like cool on court, while McEnroe was an infamous firebrand, often yelling at umpires and wildly upsetting the balance of a game that reveres civility. Can you say excellent casting?

Stellan Skarsgård plays Borg’s coach, Lennart Bergelin. Sverrir Gudnason will play Borg. The film is partially in Swedish, and helmed by Danish director Janus Metz. His previous film, “Armadillo,” a documentary a group of Danish soldiers in Afghanistan, won the Critic’s Week Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010. It will be fascinating to see the lens he brings to this gripping rivalry.

Check out the Red Band trailer for “Borg vs. McEnroe” below:

“Borg vs. McEnroe” will open in theaters this fall.

