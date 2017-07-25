‘Brad’s Status’ Trailer: Ben Stiller is Making 2017 The Year He Becomes An Indie Movie Star

Mike White, the creator of HBO's short-lived "Enlightened" and writer of "School of Rock," finally returns to the world of indie filmmaking.

Ben Stiller has dabbled in the indie film world only twice this decade (three times if you count his small role as himself in Mike Birbiglia’s “Don’t Think Twice”), but both times have resulted in some of the best work of his career: Noah Baumbach’s “Greenberg” and “While We’re Young.” He’s reuniting with Baumbach for a third time in the well-reviewed Cannes family drama “The Meyerowitz Stories,” which is one of two high profile speciality releases that guarantee fall 2017 is the season Stiller officially becomes an indie movie star.

Stiller’s other indie project is “Brad’s Status,” from writer-director Mike White. The comedian plays a suburban husband and father whose comfortable life is thrown into disarray when a trip to Boston to look at colleges with his son triggers a crisis of confidence. Jenna Fischer, Luke Wilson, Jemaine Clement, and Michael Sheen co-star.

“Brad’s Status” marks White’s second directorial feature after the release of “Year of the Dog” 10 years ago. He’s best known as the actor and writer of “Chuck and Buck,” “The Good Girl” and “School of Rock.” He co-created the acclaimed HBO series “Enlightened” with Laura Dern, but it only lasted two seasons because of low ratings.

Amazon Studios will release “Brad’s Status” in theaters September 15. Watch the first trailer below.

