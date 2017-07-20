‘Bright’ Trailer: Netflix’s Will Smith Action Film Takes on Fairies and a Prophecy — Watch

Plus, check out sneak peek photos of the film, which will be released just in time for Christmas.

At San Diego’s Comic-Con on Thursday, Netflix made its debut with two films. Taking the first position was “Bright,” a film starting Will Smith that is part buddy cop movie, part fantasy, and part saving the world, as you do if you’re Will Smith.

Here’s Netflix’s official release about the film:

Set in an alternate present-day, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer (“Suicide Squad,” “End of Watch,” writer of “Training Day”) follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward, a human (Will Smith), and Jakoby, an orc (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine night patrol that will alter the future of their world as they know it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a deadly, thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything. The Netflix original film stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Olivieri, and Kenneth Choi. The film is directed by David Ayer and written by Max Landis. David Ayer, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless serve as producers.

Take a look:

Here are also three more first-look photos:

Matt Kennedy/Netflix

“Bright” will be released just in time for Christmas bingeing on Dec. 22 on Netflix.

