‘Broad City’ Previews Empowering Season 4 Episode at Comic-Con to Heal the Damage of Donald Trump

You won't hear the T-word during Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer's new season of "Broad City," but the duo certainly isn't ignoring him.

Without an introduction, without even a word from creators Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, the “Broad City” Comic-Con panel began by screening an entire episode. The hilarious and inspired sixth episode of Season 4 was filled with admirable moments, delighting the attendees who packed the expansive Indigo Ballroom in San Diego, but one aspect stood out:

Every time the name “Donald Trump” came up, it was bleeped (just like the many swear words uttered by Abbi and Ilana during their New York City adventures). But no one brought it up after the episode ended. Neither Jacobson or Glazer said anything during their 10 minutes spent previewing Season 4, and no fan asked about it during the ensuing Q&A.

Perhaps that was because these super-fans were well-aware it was coming, but it’s even more logical to assume they didn’t ask because they didn’t need to: The episode was so strong, so cathartic, so empowering, it spoke for itself.

And the crowd absolutely loved it.

As if to challenge the notion so often put forth by the mainstream movies worshipped just a few steps away in Hall H, the fans watching “Broad City” cheered, clapped, whooped, and laughed as two women championed what bonds women together in these trying times: each other.

You say women won’t show up to watch women kick ass, well, here us roar.

After the episode ended, Glazer and Jacobson danced onto the stage, shaking and shimmying for an encouraging crowd, before sitting down and laying out a number of exciting teases for Season 4:

The first episode of the season is a flashback episode showcasing Abbi and Ilana’s friendship origins story. Fans got to see how the two best friends met at the end of the panel, and Glazer informed the room earlier that the entire episode would be spent examining how they became so close.

Jacobson directed Episode 6, garnering a round of applause from the audience and spurred on by Glazer, but both creators helmed two episodes each in Season 4.

“There’s an episode where we eat mushrooms and it’s going to blow your mind,” Jacobson said. Fans can see parts of the animated-live-action hybrid in the Season 4 trailer, and Glazer said the duo worked closely with Mike Perry, who animates the titles of every episode, on designing the episode. “You guys are going to go nuts,” Jacobson said.

Glazer and Jacobson also excitedly listed off their impressive and eclectic list of guest stars, including Jane Curtin, Greta Lee (both of whom appear in Episode 6), RuPaul Charles, Fran Drescher, Susie Essman, Wanda Sykes, Steve Buscemi, and Shania Twain.

RuPaul, who’s in more than one episode this season, gave the creators a gift beyond his performance.

“He gave us the wisdom of Dirty Charades,” Glazer said. “Charades is pretty hard, but Dirty Charades is harder. You make everything slightly dirtier. So [for] ‘The Lion King,’ you do ‘The Lion Dong,’ and you act that out.”

The duo also took the time to praise former guest stars Kelly Ripa (“She should just be the third ‘broad.'”) and Amy Sedaris. Sedaris, who has a new show premiering in the fall titled “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” was of particular interest to fans and the stars.

“Jerri Blank [Sedaris’ iconic character from ‘Strangers With Candy’] is at least 15 percent of my facial expressions, so I thank her for part of my face,” Glazer said. “Her Southern accent is also delicious.”

From start to finish, the “Broad City” Comic-Con panel was spent celebrating women. Be it their unique bond, their inspirations, or their shared interests, Jacobson and Glazer effortlessly united the room in the same jovial, galvanizing spirit alive in their series.

If that’s not a reason to check out Season 4, please tell us what else you need to know in the comments.

“Broad City” Season 4 premieres September 13 on Comedy Central. Seasons 1 – 3 are streaming now on Hulu.

