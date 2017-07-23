‘Captain Marvel’ Concept Art Shows Brie Larson Fighting the Skrulls — in the 1990s

Samuel L. Jackson will appear in the period piece sans eyepatch.

When it hits theaters in 2019, “Captain Marvel” will become the first Marvel movie centered around a female superhero. Brie Larson has the distinction of leading the upcoming film, which was teased at Comic-Con with new concept art yesterday — as well as the revelation that it will take place in the ‘90s, well before any other chapter in the ongoing Marvel mythos.

It will also pit Captain Marvel (aka Carol Danvers) against the Skrulls, a race of extraterrestrial shapeshifters most familiar to comic-book fans for their appearances opposite the Fantastic Four. Helping the superheroine in that task will be Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who at this point will still have the use of both eyes — and thus no need for his signature eyepatch.

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige told Variety last year that Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful heroes in that particular cinematic universe: “If you had the collector cards of the Marvel characters and you could see the power levels, she would be off the charts compared to anyone that we’ve previously introduced in a film.”

“Captain Marvel” is slated to arrive in theaters on March 8, 2019 and will be directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Avail yourself of the concept art unveiled at Comic-Con below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.